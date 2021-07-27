Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc: Red Deception

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —

Teaming up to write a novel can be tough. Doing it again to write a sequel could be a different story.

For this week’s Writers’ Bloc, Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman are here to talk to Jenny Hansson about their new release, Red Deception, their follow-up to their 2018 hit novel Red Hotel.

Grossman and Fuller talk about their lives before meeting each other, how they first teamed up, and how Fuller’s background fuels their writing.

Also this week, Writers’ Bloc makes its official move to publishing every other Tuesday. You can catch up on all of the episodes here and catch a new episode August 10th by following the KOIN Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, or Podbean.