PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the 2022 debut of Writers’ Bloc, author Sallie Weissinger stops by the show to talk about the inspiration behind debut novel Yes, Again.

She and Jenny Hansson chat about her life-long journey from New Orleans to Portland, finding and losing love along the way, and what it all has to do with pastrami.

