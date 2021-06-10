🎧 Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc: Saving My Enemy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For survivors, the scars of war last a lifetime.
In the return of Writers’ Bloc, Jenny Hansson talks to author Bob Welch about his new book, Saving My Enemy, which chronicles the relationship Don Malarkey, a WWII paratrooper in the U.S. Army’s 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment Company E, formed with a surviving German soldier decades after the liberation of Europe.
Jenny also talks to Marianne McNally, Malarkey’s daughter, who provided Welch with a significant amount of source material and inspiration for the book.
