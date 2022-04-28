PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The places you go and the places you live can really impact the books you write.

Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc returns for an in-depth conversation with author Tara Goedjen about the path she took and the jobs she had before settling in the Pacific Northwest.

She and Jenny Hansson chat about her new young adult mystery No Beauties or Monsters and her first book The Breathless.

The two also chat about how she got into writing “dark” material at a young age and Goedjen’s hopes of adapting her writing to the big or small screen.

