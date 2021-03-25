Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc: Tara Lush

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tara Lush has reported on a lot of things. Alligators. Crime. Florida. Now, she’s turned her full attention to making a new career out of writing novels.

In this episode of Writers’ Bloc Jenny Hansson talks to her about leaving journalism behind, what it takes to write a cozy mystery and how her career as a reporter for the Associated Press helped mold her into a novelist.

