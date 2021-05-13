🎧 Jenny’s Writers’ Block: Cate Holohan

Sometimes changing careers turns out to be a pretty good move

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Talk about transitioning into a new career.

Cate Holahan spent the first phase of her professional life working in some of the biggest and best newsrooms in the country. Now she’s a best-selling, suspense novel author.

This week, Holahan stops by to talk to Jenny Hannson about the journey from being a journalist, why making up stories is more fun than reporting on real ones, and the struggles of the side-hustle world.

The two also chat about her new novel, Her Three Lives, and what it might say about the way technology could be eroding the privacy we think we have.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.