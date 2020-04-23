Writers’ Bloc Podcast: Hava & Dani Dennenberg

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — We are back. After a several-week hiatus due to the scheduling, technical and logistical issues that accompanied the coronavirus pandemic, Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc podcast has returned.

This week, Jenny catches up with a pair of twins she knew in elementary school. Hava and Dani Dennenberg co-authored a book called Mirrors and Closets: The Complex Journey of LGBTQ Twins & Their Siblings.

They chat with Jenny about the years since they last saw each other the long journey to publish their first book.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, GooglePlay, Stitcher or Podbean.