Writers’ Bloc Podcast: Phyllis Chesler

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — She has written about everything from porn to mental illness to “second wave feminism”.. and Phyllis Chesler doesn’t hold back.

“The bad deeds performed by men, women get to suffer and are punished for them.” Dr. Phyllis Chesler

In the return of Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc podcast, Jenny Hansson talks to Chesler about her new book Requiem for a Female Serial Killer, chronicling the life of Aileen Wuornos.

This podcast contains descriptions of violence and other mature content. Listener discretion is advised.

