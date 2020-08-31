Your Two-Week Weather Special: August 31-Sept 12

(KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer-time heat returns with a vengeance!

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames detail this week’s forecast and the warming trend expected through Labor Day Weekend, when much of Oregon may be in for more triple-digit temperatures.

