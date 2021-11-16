🎧 Your Weather: A break from the rain

Dry, cool weather on tap for the early part of the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a devastating stretch of rainfall in the Pacific Northwest, we’ll see several dry days across the week as the region dries out.

KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern is here to recount the back-to-back atmospheric rivers that brought in floods. Plus, she chats with KOIN Podcast Network executive producer Ian Costello about the best days to get back outside in the sunshine.

