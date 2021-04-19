🎧 Your Weather: Another nice week on tap

Will our trend of unseasonably warm weather continue for another week?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We all felt the sizzle of summer and a lot of us saw record breaking heat over the weekend.

Are we in for more 80-degree days this week?

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames break down the week ahead and explain how it is continuing to pose concerns for elevated fire danger across the region.

