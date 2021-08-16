🎧 Your Weather: Cooler, clearer, nicer

The heat rolls out of the region and so does the smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Things are going to be different for the next several days.

After another heat wave finally breaks, we’re in for less smoke, cooler temps, a little breeze and maybe some rain.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames is here to break down the next few days and has some, potentially, good news for fire crews in the state.

Plus, no Kelley Bayern this week, so KOIN Podcast Network Executive Producer Ian Costello stops by for a chat on the best way to spend a vacation.

