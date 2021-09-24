🎧 Your Weather: First weekend of fall and UFOs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s officially the fall season around here. Weather has been up and down with temperatures and rain. What does that mean for our weekend?

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Joseph Dames and Kelley Bayern hit the ground running in this weather podcast as they discuss the transition from summer to fall. Will we start to see the cooler mornings and fall afternoons more often? Your weekend forecast sure looks to favor more of one season than the other.

Plus, this weekend we will have a lot of folks observing the sky in McMinnville! We have the UFO Festival on Friday and Saturday. Joseph interviews the McMenamins Hotel Oregon (https://ufofest.com/) about the upcoming event. 

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcastsGooglePlaySpotifyiHeartRadioStitcher, or Podbean.

