Your Weather Podcast – Cascade Volcanoes

Mount St. Helens as it erupts on May 18, 1980. (USGS)

Learning from history to forecast the future

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — How likely is it for the Pacific Northwest to experience another deadly and destructive volcano eruption?

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern dives into the core of the Mount St. Helens eruption that occurred 40 years ago, May 18, 1980.

Two local experts join this week’s Your Weather podcast to break down the latest prediction science to what’s being done to monitor the giant volcanoes that call the Cascades home.

