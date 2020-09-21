Your Weather Podcast: Fall preview

Summer ended smoky, what's in store for the next three months?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The month of September brought us an onslaught of heat and smoke filled skies.

What can we expect next as we move into a brand new season?

Fall begins on Tuesday, September 22nd. KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern & Joseph Dames dive into the rainy season in Portland and the expected drop in temperatures by the holidays.

