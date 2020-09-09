Your Weather Podcast: Fire weather forecast

KOIN Podcasts

When will the strong winds die down and give fire crews a break?

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A semi-truck driver shared this view of the orange skies in Woodburn Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, 2020 (courtesy Mat McDaniel)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As hundreds of thousands of acres burn at a record rate in the Pacific Northwest, KOIN Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames break down the fire weather for the next few days.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

You can listen to all of the great content on the KOIN Podcast Network here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss