Your Weather Podcast: Fire weather forecast

A semi-truck driver shared this view of the orange skies in Woodburn Wednesday morning, Sept. 9, 2020 (courtesy Mat McDaniel)

When will the strong winds die down and give fire crews a break?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As hundreds of thousands of acres burn at a record rate in the Pacific Northwest, KOIN Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames break down the fire weather for the next few days.

