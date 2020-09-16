Your Weather Podcast: Historic smoke

View of OR 22 in Salem. September 10, 2020 (ODOT)

Most people have never seen smoke like this in the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It is everywhere.

The thick, nasty smoke and falling ash from the massive wildfires burning in Oregon is worse than most people remember living through.

It is also very hazardous to your health.

In this week’s Your Weather podcast, KOIN Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Steve Pierce take a look at the historic hazardous air levels, why it got so bad and how it will end.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

