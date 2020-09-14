Your Weather Podcast: How long will the smoke stick around?

When could we see blue skies again?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The new week started just like last week ended. Really, really, smoky.

Several massive wildfires burning in the area continue to kick up nasty, thick smoke into the atmosphere and ruining air quality throughout the Willamette Valley.

KOIN Meteorologist Kelley Bayern is here to talk about hazardous air quality and how much longer we will be dealing with this disgusting wildfire smoke.

Plus, what does the forecast this week mean for the fight against six massive fires?

