Your Weather Podcast: Mountaineering

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cascade mountain range is home to a number of giant peaks, including Mount Hood, which can be seen from the city of Portland.

Have you ever wondered what it takes to make it to the summit?

In this week’s Your Weather podcast, KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern dives into the hobby of mountaineering, an outdoor discipline that involves climbing to high elevations and often through tricky terrain.

Kelley speaks with Portland Mountain Rescue’s Vice President, Gretchen Schwinn, about her experience in the alpine and how weather plays a major role in reaching the summit.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher, or Podbean.