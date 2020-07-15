Your Weather Podcast: NEOWISE in the skies

Will the weather cooperate for a good view of a visiting comet?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People all around Portland will get a once in a lifetime view of comet NEOWISE as it zooms by earth.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames describe the perfect moments to catch a glimpse of comet NEOWISE and how the weather is shaping up to view it through the end of July.

