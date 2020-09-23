Your Weather Podcast: Rain, flood and fire

Heavy rainfall is expected in the area over the next several days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It is a rainy start to Fall so far and it looks like a lot more is on the way.

KOIN Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames return to the KOIN Podcast Network to talk about a wet Wednesday, how soggy the next few days will be and what the incoming rain means for flood danger and the fight against ongoing wildfires.

