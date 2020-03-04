Your Weather Podcast: Mt. Hood Ski Patrol

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the best skiing in the United States, and come wintertime, Mt Hood becomes a second home for many rushing to hit the slopes.

This week, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern chats with Glen Anderson of the Mt. Hood Ski Patrol about what it takes to keep people safe on the mountains.

Mt. Hood Ski Patrol is looking for more volunteers to join their team. Click here if you’re interested in learning more.

Listen to the full podcast on Podbean, iTunes and Spotify, or listen to it below