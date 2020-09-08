Your Weather podcast special: Smoke, wind and fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rare September wind event in Portland over Labor Day brought wildfire smoke into the city, damage to trees, power outages, and more wildfires to erupt and spread throughout the state.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames discuss how strong winds this week may continue to drive smoke throughout the region as high fire danger continues across Oregon.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Click here to listen to all the great content on the KOIN Podcast Network.