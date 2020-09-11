Your Weather Podcast: Weekend fire weather and smoke forecast

In a photo provided by Christian Gallagher, a street in West Linn, Ore., is shrouded by smoke from wildfires, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Christian Gallagher via AP)

When will the smoke blow out of the region and when will any rain arrive?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of thousands of acres are burning in the Cascades, forcing thousands of people to flee.

For those who aren’t in an evacuation zone, thick and dense smoke from those huge wildfires is hanging in the air, reducing air quality to hazardous levels.

KOIN meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Steve Pierce put together this special podcast to break down the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. What happens when the wind switches? When will the smoke clear? When will rain arrive to help fire crews?

