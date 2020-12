PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are chatting about the threat for heavy mountain snowfall and the possibility of falling down to I-84 in the gorge through midweek.

This may be great news for skiers and snowboarders, but a big scare for drivers traversing the mountain passes. Stay tuned to the KOIN 6 weather forecast for the latest updates.

