🎧 Your Weather: Possible tornado, rain give way to fall perfection

KOIN Podcasts

After a wet, windy start to the week, great fall days are on the way

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

How did Sept. 22 become the official first day of fall? Why is it called fall? And why are pumpkins such a big thing this time of year? (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first week of fall is kicking off with a bang.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are here to talk about a possible tornado in Battle Ground on Monday, some soaking rains and a return of the sunshine and great fall weather by the end of the week.

Plus, if you’re looking for that perfect pumpkin, we break down the best day to hit the patch.

Listen to the podcast here or join the growing KOIN Podcast Network audience on ApplePodcastsGooglePlaySpotifyiHeartRadioStitcher, or Podbean.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories