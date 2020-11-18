Your Weather Podcast: Skiing in the time of COVID

How will coronavirus alter this season on the slopes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Significant snowfall across the Oregon Cascades is setting up a nice and early start to the ski season this year.

But how will ski resorts safely handle crowds within an ongoing pandemic?

KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern chats with Dave Tragethon, of Mt. Hood Meadows, about their changes to operations this season, as well as the effect La Niña may have on snowpack this winter.

