Your Weather: Summer Preview

KOIN Podcasts

Spring is wrapping up and Summer is just around the corner

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(KOIN File, April 2020)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — How likely is triple-digit heat in Portland as we move into the summer?

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames walk through the summer climate in northwest Oregon and chat about potential heat streaks, average rainfall, and wildfire season on the way.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher, or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss