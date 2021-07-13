🎧 Your Weather: Summer temps, mega fire, and smoke

Fire season arrives in earnest and the stretch of days without rain rolls on

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildfire season is off to a scary start and almost a month early. And, there is still no rain in sight.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are here to talk about mega fires, a warm couple of days and a look ahead to a potential cool down before it heats up again over the weekend.

Plus, with all the fires burning already in the Pacific Northwest, what’s keeping most of the smoke out of the Portland Metro Area.

Your Weather podcasts are produced in partnership with Keep Oregon Green.