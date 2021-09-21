🎧 Your Weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures return

The last week of summer will be sunny and warm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record breaking weekend of rain, we’re back to a dry pattern here in Portland. That means, the last week of summer is going to feel a lot like, well, summer.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are here to break down some afternoons that could warm up into the 80s and just how much sunshine we could see.

