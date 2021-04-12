🎧 Your Weather: Warm Spring Fling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mid-April is bringing Portland some of the finest weather since the start of the year.

Did someone say 80 degrees in Portland? It’s certainly possible this week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames break down the pattern behind the warming and how long our dry streak may last.

