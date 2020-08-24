Your Weather Week: August 24-30

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Smoke continues to linger throughout Eastern Oregon this week. But will Portland see any impacts from fires burning around the region?
KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames talk smoke and new fire weather concerns, as well as the seasonal forecast that is shaping up for areas up and down the Willamette Valley.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.
