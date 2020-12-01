Your Weather Week: December 1-7

For some scientists, winter has officially started

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy 1st day of Meteorological Winter!

Atmospheric scientists kick off the cold season every December 1st, rather than on the Winter Solstice, which will be observed on Monday, December 21st this year.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames chat about the week ahead in Portland, which include seasonal morning fog, bitter cold winds, and an oddly dry start to the month.

