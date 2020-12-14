Your Weather Week: December 14-20

KOIN Podcasts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grab the rain gear! It looks like the Portland area will make up for a lot of missed rainfall as we head into the week.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames chat about the wet and breezy conditions setting up across the region along with more heavy snowfall in the mountains, which is great news for skiers.

Listen to the podcast below or download and listen from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Be sure to check out all of the great content on the KOIN Podcast Network.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss