Your Weather Week: December 14-20

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grab the rain gear! It looks like the Portland area will make up for a lot of missed rainfall as we head into the week.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames chat about the wet and breezy conditions setting up across the region along with more heavy snowfall in the mountains, which is great news for skiers.

