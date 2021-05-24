🎧 Your Weather Week: First rain, then sun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week may bring the wettest weather of the month!
Expect to dodge rain showers all week long with the addition of a few soggy moments. Memorial Day Weekend shapes up nicely, however.
Could we see our first 90 degree day of the year?
KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames bring you a deeper dive into this week’s forecast in Portland.
Listen to the podcast below or check out this episode the entire KOIN Podcast Network library on Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.
