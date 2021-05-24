🎧 Your Weather Week: First rain, then sun

Rain early in the week should give way to beautiful holiday weekend

(KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week may bring the wettest weather of the month!

Expect to dodge rain showers all week long with the addition of a few soggy moments. Memorial Day Weekend shapes up nicely, however.

Could we see our first 90 degree day of the year?

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames bring you a deeper dive into this week’s forecast in Portland.

