PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — King Tides, heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides: We’ve got an active week of weather across the Oregon coast and Willamette Valley.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames break down the timing of our next atmospheric river event that’s forecast to bring soaking rain back into the city, along with a couple days this week that may stay dry.

