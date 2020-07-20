Your Weather Week: July 20-26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer heat has arrived!

Portland clocked the first 90 degree day this month over the weekend. But what about rainfall and wildfires?

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames chat about how “normal” it is for a July to stay so dry, and if there are any more 90 degree days in this week’s forecast.

