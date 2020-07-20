Your Weather Week: July 20-26

KOIN Podcasts

Mid-July brings hot, dry weather to region

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer heat has arrived!

Portland clocked the first 90 degree day this month over the weekend. But what about rainfall and wildfires?

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames chat about how “normal” it is for a July to stay so dry, and if there are any more 90 degree days in this week’s forecast.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss