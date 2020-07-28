Your Weather Week: July 28-August 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer has finally arrived in Portland!

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames detail the recent two-day streak of 100 degree weather and chat about the potential for more heat on tap this week.

Plus details on the double meteor shower over Portland on Tuesday night with info on the best times to peek into the skies.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

