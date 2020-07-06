Your Weather Week: July 6 – 12

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first handful of days in July have stayed in the 70s. So where’s the heat?

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern & Joseph Dames break down the weather patterns that have kept the region cool and give their thoughts on the forecast this week.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Podbean.

