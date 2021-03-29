🎧 Your Weather Week: Lions, then lambs

Metro area could see 70 degrees by the time the week is over

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — March is roaring out like a lion and the sunshine and warmer temperatures of April are right around the corner. After a bit of a wintery start to the week, we’ll begin the new month shower free and with plenty of sunshine.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are back on the KOIN Podcast Network here to break it all down for you and explain when the metro area could see the first 70 degree day of the year.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Podbean.