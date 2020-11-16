Your Weather Week: November 16-22

PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — The wet and windy weather continues this week as another strong weather system smacks the Pacific Northwest.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames chat about high wind warnings setting up across the Oregon coast early in the week, the chance for thunderstorms around the valley, and potential for another round of significant mountain snowfall by the weekend.

