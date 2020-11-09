Your Weather Week: November 9-15

Chilly in the valleys and snow in the mountains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re seeing a mainly dry start to the week but another round of significant snow will take aim at the Oregon Cascades, bringing tricky travel conditions for drivers over the local mountain passes.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames lay out the forecast for the week that includes soggy weather across the coast and valley with December-like temperatures sticking around.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

You can listen to all of the great content on the KOIN Podcast Network, here.

