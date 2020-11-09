Your Weather Week: November 9-15

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re seeing a mainly dry start to the week but another round of significant snow will take aim at the Oregon Cascades, bringing tricky travel conditions for drivers over the local mountain passes.
KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames lay out the forecast for the week that includes soggy weather across the coast and valley with December-like temperatures sticking around.
