Little bit of rain, little bit of sun on tap this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy rain and gusty winds moved in over the weekend causing power outages and a lot of mud at the pumpkin patches.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern & Joseph Dames dive into which days this week you’ll want your rain jacket and which days you might be able to slip back into a t-shirt.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

Listen to all of the great content from the KOIN Podcast Network here.