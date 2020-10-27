Your Weather Week: October 27-November 2

Clear and chilly weather on tap to wrap up October

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week will be an excellent one to stroll around the neighborhood and catch the colorful leaves across Portland, but don’t forget the extra layers!

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames chat about the chilly temperatures ahead and plentiful sunshine throughout this lovely fall week.

