Your Weather Week Podcast: April 20-26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week brings a little weather action back to the Willamette Valley.
KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames chat about the chances for a soaker of a day come midweek.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play or Podbean.
