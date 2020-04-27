Your Weather Week Podcast: April 27-May 3

It's going to feel a lot like late spring this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A little bit of sun, followed by some rain. A little bit of rain followed by some sun. No matter which way you look at it, this week is going to feel a lot like a typical, unsettled spring in the Willamette Valley.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are here to break down the next several days and tell you when you might need your rain coat, your sunglasses, or both.

