Your Weather Week Podcast: April 27-May 3

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A little bit of sun, followed by some rain. A little bit of rain followed by some sun. No matter which way you look at it, this week is going to feel a lot like a typical, unsettled spring in the Willamette Valley.
KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are here to break down the next several days and tell you when you might need your rain coat, your sunglasses, or both.
