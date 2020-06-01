Your Weather Week Podcast: June 1-7

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Welcome in to the 1st day of meteorological summer!

The months of June, July, & August are how meteorologists classify “summer”.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern & Joseph Dames look back at the wild weekend of thunderstorms across Oregon and Washington and dive into what the week ahead holds as we move into the new month.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.

