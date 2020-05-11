Your Weather Week Podcast: May 11-17

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Say goodbye to our summery streak of weather.
Spring conditions make a comeback this week in Portland after a string of 80 degree days.
KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames talk through the unsettled weather pattern setting up over the pacific northwest that will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms this week.
Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.