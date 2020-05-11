Your Weather Week Podcast: May 11-17

Nice weekend gives way to unsettled stretch this week

by: Kelley Bayern, Joseph Dames

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Say goodbye to our summery streak of weather.

Spring conditions make a comeback this week in Portland after a string of 80 degree days.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames talk through the unsettled weather pattern setting up over the pacific northwest that will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms this week.

