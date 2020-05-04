Your Weather Week Podcast: May 4-11

A little bit of rain and a big warm up on tap

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re looking at that classic mid-spring combo this week.

We’re going to see both rain and summer like heat.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames are here to break it all down for you and tell you if Portland could see its first 80 degree day, just in time for Mother’s day weekend.

Listen to the podcast below or download it from Apple Podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify, Stitcher or Podbean.