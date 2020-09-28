Your Weather Week: September 28 – October 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After last week’s span of soggy days, warm, dry, and windy conditions set up across the Pacific Northwest as the month of September wraps up.

KOIN 6 meteorologists Kelley Bayern and Joseph Dames chat about the near-record heat expected in Portland this week, along with rising wildfire weather concerns and regional smoke that could reenter the Willamette Valley.

